Awards were presented in the annual Elizabeth Barker Delaplaine Award for Young Artists program on March 5 at the Delaplaine Arts Center in Frederick.
“Predator’s Perspective,” by Chase Thompson, a student at Urbana High School, was named the 2022 Bettie Awards Grand Prize Winner. Chase was presented with the award and a $1,000 prize for their winning scratchboard etching.
The program honors the late Bettie Delaplaine, who was a lifelong supporter of the arts in Frederick County. Her strong belief in the arts in the local community and the importance of supporting young emerging artists inspired the Delaplaine to create the awards program in 2015. The annual program is open to high school-aged students residing or attending school in Frederick County.
Fourteen finalists were selected from the many entries received by a jury of Delaplaine instructors. A separate panel of judges chose the Bettie Awards Grand Prize Winner from among the finalists. The judges were guided by criteria based on composition, originality, success in communicating its message, creativity and presentation.
The other finalists, each of whom received a $100 prize, are Ashlyn Aubol, Catoctin High School; Alexandra Cumber, Gov. Thomas Johnson High School; Josie Domen, Frederick High School; Sennett Gibson, Oakdale High School; Alexa Hall, Tuscarora High School; Grace Nam, Linganore High School; Cayla Otto, Oakdale High School; Eisella Pearson, Oakdale High School; Savannah Presson, Linganore High School; Mathilda Robinson, Brunswick High School; Isabella Scarzella, Tuscarora High School; Daphne Scimone, Sugarloaf Homeschool; and Hannah Ware, Oakdale High School.
Artworks by the finalists and award winners are on view at the Delaplaine through May 1. Admission is free.
Visitors are invited to vote for their favorite work of art from among the finalists. The artwork that receives the most votes will be named the 2022 Bettie Awards People’s Choice Winner, and that artist will receive a $250 prize at the conclusion of the show.
For more information, visit delaplaine.org or call 301-698-0656.
