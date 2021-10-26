The Delaplaine Arts Center welcomes Toronto-based artist Amanda McCavour for the stunning solo exhibition “Embroidered Spaces,” on view through Oct. 31.
McCavour uses a sewing machine to create thread drawings and installations. Through an exploration of line and its 2D and 3D implications, stitch is used to convey various concepts, such as connections to home and the fibers of the body.
McCavour is interested in thread’s assumed vulnerability, its ability to unravel, and its strength when sewn together. She shows her works, which are created onsite, in galleries throughout her native Canada and internationally.
The artist will be in Frederick to teach her unique embroidery technique in a workshop at the Delaplaine this weekend. Embroidered Botany: Hand Stitching and Water-Soluble Stabilizer will take place Oct. 30 and 31 and is open to anyone 15 and up. Workshop capacity is limited; enroll in advance online or by phone.
The Delaplaine is located at 40 S. Carroll St., Frederick. For more information, visit delaplaine.org or call 301-698-0656.
