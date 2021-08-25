WiYNN Marketing in conjunction with Interstate Festival Group will present Dirty Boots Country Fest on Aug. 27 and 28 at the Washington County Ag Ed Center in Boonsboro.
Attendees can line dance, throw axes, ride mechanical bulls and more while enjoying seven country music bands at the venue just six miles south of Hagerstown. The festival also includes a sanctioned barbecue contest, a Jeep Ride & Show, more than 50 vendors, a huge Kids Zone with pony rides and bounce houses, a “Booze Barn” serving up local and national beers and wines, and gambling by way of tip jars and “Cash Bash Live” drawings (over $5,000 will be given away during the festival).
The big winner here will be the recipient of net proceeds of the festival, the Hagerstown Area Police Athletic League, whose goal is to instill a positive relationship between the area’s youth and the police officers by way of a multitude of programs and events.
The live music lined up for this event will have national, regional and local bands. Friday night’s headliner will be Tim Montana, who is well known for his renegade style (in life and music) and for having performed with the likes of ZZ Top, Kid Rock and Dave Grohl. Saturday’s headliner is Colton Chapman, a social media sensation who is still a newcomer to the country music scene. Self taught, his style resonates with fans of stripped down vocals and humble story telling.
Maryland legends Dean Crawford and The Dunn’s River Band will play on Saturday after Springbrooke and Savage Road. Dean Crawford is more than just a gifted performer with a great voice; he renders both traditional and contemporary country tunes with deep conviction, charisma and energy. Local favorite Bobby D and The Truckstop Burritos will play Friday after Luke Lucas.
Festival hours are 4 to 10 p.m. Friday and 2 to 10 p.m. Saturday. Advance tickets range from $8 Friday general admission to $51 Saturday VIP (which includes a festival hat or T-shirt, two adult drinks and access to the section in front of the stage). Tickets for Dirty Boots Country Fest are available at dirtybootscountryfest.com and on Facebook.
