Immerse yourself in the vibrant colors, sounds and flavors of Africa during Afro Family Festival, a showcase of traditional African cuisine, music and art. This event is designed to bring the community together, build relationships and create awareness of African heritage.
The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. July 22 at Ballenger Creek Park, 5420 Ballenger Creek Pike, Frederick. Tickets start at $20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.