DISTRICT Arts is hosting the themed exhibition “WIND” through Nov. 14.
The exhibition features works that incorporate an interpretation of wind in our lives, in history, in mythology or in a multitude of other ways. A total of 29 artists were chosen; 21 from Maryland, seven of whom are from Frederick County.
“WIND” was independently juried by Lisa Sheirer, a retired art and design professor living in Frederick. She has a bachelor of fine arts degree in painting and printmaking from West Virginia University and a master of fine arts degree in sculpture from The University of Notre Dame. Sheirer has had many solo shows and was a featured artist at the Hillyer Art Space Gallery in Washington, D.C. She was recently chosen to be an artist in residence at the Y Art Gallery in Frederick.
“Wind is hard to qualify and quantify — light breezes to tornadic activity,” Sheirer says. “It was my intention for this exhibition to show a diverse representation of wind, from abstractions to more literal interpretations. Viewers will see a range of media and a depth of talent in these windscapes.”
The exhibition includes paintings, photography, digital, mixed media, glass and ceramic.
During the exhibition, the works of 35 DISTRICT Arts gallery artists will continue to be displayed.
DISTRICT Arts is located at 15 N. Market St., Frederick. Call 301-695-4050 for more information.
