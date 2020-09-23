Artists from DISTRICT Arts in Frederick were very creative during lockdown, and the fruits of their labor are on display at the downtown gallery.
While the typical receptions for featured artists and exhibits are not happening because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the gallery is focusing on simply presenting work from the artists, according to an email from DISTRICT Arts co-owner Staci McLaughlin.
Right now an exhibition from Alison Thomas is on display, with an exhibition of Margaret Huddy’s work set for display Oct. 1 through Nov. 1. A wide collection of artists display pieces at the gallery, including Frederick County locals, as well as residents from other parts of the region and the nation, hailing everywhere from Florida to Vermont. To learn more about the artists visit https://www.districtarts.com/artists.
McLaughlin said the gallery at 15 N. Market St. officially reopened to the public May 16 with COVID-inspired restrictions, including mandatory face masks and social distancing and limited capacity. The gallery is open noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, noon to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and moon to 5 p.m. Sunday. For more information about the gallery, visit https://www.districtarts.com/.
