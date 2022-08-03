“Stratum: Life in Layers” is a body of work by Rhea Reeves Stein, created in phases by modeling organic shapes and then creating contrast with line and color.
The exhibit runs through Aug. 28 at DISTRICT Arts, 15 N. Market St., Frederick. An opening reception will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 6.
“I layer and combine fragile materials — thread, wire, fiber, yarn, paper, paint — to create durable surfaces representing strength not only from one’s self but from community,” Rhea Reeves Stein says. “My creative process includes both intentional and random applications of mixed media. The random portion of my process reflects that part of life which is chaotic, and the intentional portion reflects the recognition of the control I do have in my response to chaos. I cannot change the chaotic, I can only navigate it.”
Reeves Stein starts with a gestural painting technique or by tossing thread onto a surface. In her three-dimensional paintings, she builds additional layers by sculpting, collaging, painting and drawing. In her two-dimensional work, she dips thread, ribbon and other objects in paint, then pushes, pulls or places them on the surface. Every artwork starts with a gestural sublayer that inspires the rest of the work.
“I enjoy working in mixed media and the flexibility it gives me as an artist,” she says. “Creating these works connects me to my classical training as an artist, my intuition and the transcendental.”
Rhea Reeves Stein was born in Louisville, Kentucky, and currently resides in Frederick County. She has worked in mixed media and textile since completing her thesis at Columbus College of Art and Design. After obtaining her BFA, Rhea moved to South Florida to work as an art consultant for Steven Greenwald Design.
