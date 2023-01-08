Get swept off your feet as District5 performs an evening of passionate dance music from their upcoming album. Enjoy a concert, featuring Coleridge-Taylor’s “Three Fours Suite,” a piano work transcribed especially for District5. Following the concert, dance instructors Jocelyn Rawat and Farzaneh Seifi will lead a dance lesson and demonstration followed by a dance social with more live music.
Gaithersburg’s Arts on the Green will present Forgotten Waltz: District5 Against 3 at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 14 at Kentlands Mansion, 320 Kent Square Road, Gaithersburg.
