A documentary short featuring the Frederick campus of the Maryland School for the Deaf was nominated for an Academy Award this week.
“Audible,” directed by Matt Ogens, tells the story of a number of high schoolers at campus, focusing especially on the life of athlete Amaree McKenstry and the school’s championship football team.
After debuting on Netflix last July, “Audible” was nominated for Best Documentary Short Subject for the 94th Academy Awards.
Ogens, along with producer Geoff McLean, said in a statement to the News-Post they are thrilled about the Oscar nomination, and a great deal of thanks is owed to the Maryland School for the Deaf.
"Thank you members of the Academy for nominating 'Audible,'” their statement reads. “By opening a window into the Deaf community, we hope this film helps create more awareness, curiosity, and connection for anyone who feels different. We hope the world can see, and hear, you now.
“It took 10 years to get 'Audible' made, a long personal journey that was not possible without the support of the Maryland School for the Deaf,” the statement goes on. “Thank you for opening your hearts to us and trusting us with your unique human experiences."
“Audible” focuses on McKenstry and his teammates as they navigate through the pressures of their senior year of high school as they fight to maintain an unprecedented winning streak, while they also struggle to come to terms with the loss of one of their friends.
“Audible” is one of five documentary shorts nominated for the award. The 94th Academy Awards are scheduled to air on ABC on March 27.
Good luck! Like to see it.
