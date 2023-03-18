Book World: Donal Ryan's 'The Queen of Dirt Island' is a little Irish miracle

"The Queen of Dirt Island" by Donal Ryan

 Viking

The girl at the center of Donal Ryan's exquisite new novel is born into animosity and grief. Her mother was ostracized for getting pregnant; her father was killed the day she was born. But from that cruel soil grows a life of unbridled joy and affection.

Such is the abiding miracle of "The Queen of Dirt Island." Here, in Ryan's seventh book, unfolds the story of a small Irish village "that nobody'd ever heard of, tucked between a hillside and a lake." That baby who arrives under such inauspicious circumstances is named Saoirse, which means "freedom" in Irish. Her distraught mother worries that "if she ever goes to America the yanks won't have a clue how to pronounce it," but she needn't worry about that. County Tipperary will be Saoirse's whole world. And it's in such cramped geography that Ryan, one of Ireland's best-selling writers, finds everything he needs to traverse the universe of the human heart.

