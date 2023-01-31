DWP

Doo Wop Project

 Photo by Josh Drake

The Doo Wop Project, a supergroup of Broadway stars who transform influential hits from the American pop songbook, will hit the Weinberg Center for the Arts stage at 8 p.m. Feb. 3.

Featuring stars of Broadway’s smash hits “Jersey Boys” and “Motown: The Musical,” The Doo Wop Project traces the evolution of Doo Wop from the classic sound of five guys singing tight harmonies on a street corner to the biggest hits on the radio today.

