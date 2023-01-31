The Doo Wop Project, a supergroup of Broadway stars who transform influential hits from the American pop songbook, will hit the Weinberg Center for the Arts stage at 8 p.m. Feb. 3.
Featuring stars of Broadway’s smash hits “Jersey Boys” and “Motown: The Musical,” The Doo Wop Project traces the evolution of Doo Wop from the classic sound of five guys singing tight harmonies on a street corner to the biggest hits on the radio today.
Members of The Doo Wop Project are Charl Brown, Russel Fischer, John Michael Dias, Dwayne Cooper, Dominic Nolfi and musical director Santino “Sonny” Paladino.
In their shows, The Doo Wop Project takes audiences go on a journey with music from groups like the Crests, The Belmonts and Flamingos through their influences on the sounds of Smokey Robinson, The Temptations and The Four Seasons, all the way to “DooWopified” versions of modern musicians like Jason Mraz and Garth Brooks.
Tickets start at $30 and are available at weinbergcenter.org, by calling the box office at 301-600-2828, or in person at 20 W. Patrick St., Frederick. Discounts are available for students, children, military and seniors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.