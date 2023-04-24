Downtown Frederick Partnership is pleased to announce its 19th annual Alive @ Five summer happy hour series, presented by DARCARS Toyota of Frederick.
Alive@Five is a summer-long fundraiser for Downtown Frederick Partnership, featuring 21 weeks of live music along beautiful Carroll Creek in Downtown Frederick.
All proceeds from the event benefit DFP, a nonprofit organization dedicated to enhancing, promoting and preserving the vitality, livability and diversity of downtown Frederick.
Starting May 11, Alive@Five will take place every Thursday through Sept. 28. All happy hours are 21 and older events (valid ID required) and are located in the Carroll Creek Amphitheater from 5 to 8 p.m.
Entry is $6 per person, per event for the 2023 season. This first-ever price increase helps offset rising expenses while keeping the event fun and affordable for the community to enjoy.
All craft beverages are also $6 each.
“We are thrilled to celebrate our 19th season by offering a fantastic lineup of bands and introducing locally-created craft cocktails to an already terrific lineup of local beers and wine,” says DFP executive director Kara Norman.
Beer, wine, cocktails and food are all available for purchase during the event. Beer is provided by Brewer’s Alley every week, with special Tap Takeovers by other downtown breweries throughout the season. Wine will be provided by District East and cocktails will be provided by McClintock Distilling Co. and Tenth Ward Distilling Company. Local food trucks provide a rotating schedule of food offerings with different fare featured each week.
If interested in helping at the event, volunteer positions include craft beverage pourers, front gate workers, event setup and teardown and more. Sign up at bit.ly/aliveatfivevolunteer2023.
Each morning before Alive@Five, free fitness and wellness classes will be offered in the amphitheater. Classes begin at 7 a.m., with all skill levels welcome. Individual events will be added to downtownfrederick.org/events.
2023 LINEUP
May 11 • Radio Here (Party Rock)
May 18 • Guys in Thin Ties (Best of the 80s)
May 25 • Stoney Creek Bluegrass Band (Traditional Bluegrass)
June 1 • Dale and the Zdubs (Reggae)
June 8 • Zachary Smith and the Dixie Power Trio (New Orleans Zydeco)
June 15 • Kev Bev (Funky Originals)
June 22 • Enslow (Indie Pop)
June 29 • Lawren Hill and the Molly Wops (2000s Millennial Nostalgia)
July 6 • Southern Charm (Classic Rock & Country)
July 13 • Zootu (Electronic)
July 20 • Sometime in September (70s Disco)
July 27 • Skatt Daddy (Rockin' Blues & Jazzy Funk)
Aug. 3 • Glamour Kitty (80s Hairband)
Aug. 10 • Old Eastern (Whiskey Rock)
Aug. 17 • Carly Harvey (Soulful Blues)
Aug. 24 • East 3rd St Band (Pop with a Reggae Twist)
Aug. 31 • Chasing Autumn (Hits You'll Sing To)
Sept. 7 • Karen Jonas (Modern Americana)
Sept. 14 • Stitch Early & the Populatn (Original Hip Hop & Rap)
Sept. 21 • Movimiento (Latin Dance)
Sept. 28 • N2N (R&B: Past & Present)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.