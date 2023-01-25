Dream Free Art
Owner Tina Harper poses for a portrait in a splatter room at Dream Free Art on Jan. 4, 2022.

In the process of creating art, people are conditioned to follow certain rules. Stay inside the lines when completing a coloring page. Follow the contours already formed on the ceramics. Paint certain items their traditional colors. But imagine a space where there are no rules when it comes to art and the paint literally falls where it may?

Enter Dream FREE Art, a new Frederick-based art studio offering splatter art sessions, rotating craft projects and a variety of classes, including wine glass painting and wreath making.

