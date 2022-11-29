The National Museum of Civil War Medicine, in partnership with Antietam Brewery, has Letterman Lager for sale exclusively at their location in Frederick. The brew celebrates the Father of Modern Battlefield Medicine, Dr. Jonathan Letterman, whose plan for evacuating the wounded during the Civil War led to many of today’s military and civilian medical systems.
“We are excited to again work with Antietam Brewery, a company with a tradition of creating great tasting beers that also commemorate history,” said David Price, executive director of the NMCWM. “Letterman Lager celebrates a true Civil War medical rock star. Without Letterman, the ambulance and EMT system that save lives every day would not exist. … We hope that by featuring this lager, people that might not otherwise come through our doors will be engaged with history.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.