Galactic with The Heavy Hours will perform at Showtime at the Drive-In on May 20 at the Frederick Fairgrounds, presented by All Good Presents. Gates open at 5:30 p.m., and the show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are available for this all-ages show at a drive-in concert venue.
Drawing upon the vibrant funk, R&B and jazz traditions of their native New Orleans, Galactic built a loyal following with their own brand of jam-based grooves. Emerging in the mid-'90s, the six-member group, led by co-founding members guitarist Jeff Raines and bassist Robert Mercurio and featuring noted drummer Stanton Moore, drew inspiration from legends like the Meters and the Dirty Dozen Brass Band, as well as iconic R&B artists like Maceo Parker and Parliament.
In February 2020, Galactic released a new single, "Float Up,” featuring Anjelika ‘Jelly’ Joseph. Their new album, "Already Ready Already,” is out now, and Joseph joins them on this summer tour with a stop in Frederick.
Showtime at the Drive-In allows fans to hang out in a socially distant, drive-in style setting with a private parking spot and extra space beside their vehicle to watch artists perform live onstage, through state-of-the-art sound and lighting. Local food trucks and craft beverages are available for purchase in the Vendor Village.
Tickets are sold by car for up to four people per vehicle. Special “5th wheel” tickets are also available for purchase to add an extra person. For tickets and more information, visit www.showtimeatthedrivein.com.
