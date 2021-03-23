Troyce Gatewood & Partners’ drive-in movie series will return to the Frederick Fairgrounds beginning April 9.
Catch a film under the spring night sky with your own personal parking space in front of the silver screen. The weekend movie series will include menu selections from local food trucks.
Showings will be held on Friday and Saturday evenings on the weekends of April 9 to 10 and 16 to 17, May 21 to 22 and June 11 to 12. Enjoy two movies for the price of one.
Gates open at 5 p.m. and movies begin at 7 p.m.
Food trucks and craft beverages will be on site starting at 5 p.m. for evening showings.
Additional matinees will be presented on Saturdays with family-friendly movies. Matinee gates open at 1 p.m., and matinee movies begin at 2 p.m.
To see the movie schedule or purchase tickets, go to TGPmovienights.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
