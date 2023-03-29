Once upon a time, mentioning Dungeons and Dragons conjured up images of teenage boys huddled in a basement who would rather forego sunlight and entire Saturdays to pretend they were wizards, sorcerers and druids.
The fantasy role-playing game D&D (or DnD) was introduced in 1974. In days before personal computers, groups of friends would spend days, weeks and even years on a single storyline, or “campaign.”
As D&D players, aka “adventurers,” aged, the game started to creep into pop culture — mostly as a joke about mega geeks who lived with their parents and didn’t see any action outside of the game, but still.
Unfairly, D&D started to be associated with the occult in the early 1980s. The beginning of the Satanic Panic had parents scared of anything from music to role-playing games that might have an influence on their children’s moral compass. It can be seen in what some might argue is a Satanic Panic propaganda flick, 1982’s “Mazes and Monsters.” The film follows Tom Hanks, a college student who gets so far involved in the game that he loses his sense of reality. During that time, D&D was forced back into the basements.
Satanic Panic ended, more or less, in the 1990s. And as those teen adventurers became adults with disposable income, and D&D started to appear in pop culture hits like the Netflix Series “Stranger Things,” the game grew more popular.
These days, animated series, podcasts and films are dedicated to D&D, including the forthcoming movie “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves,” which will release in theaters on March 31. Warehouse Cinemas in Frederick will host a special event throughout its run at the theater, featuring an immersive tavern experience.
With nearly 50 years of campaigns and a rise in popularity, D&D has become a real-life revenge of the nerds, so to speak.
ADVENTURE AWAITS
Tyler Crone, 31, of Emmitsburg said he was aware of D&D when he was working at a comic store in Frederick, but when a friend invited him to a game prior to his freshmen year of college in 2010, he was officially introduced to the world of D&D.
“After that, I was just about hooked,” he said, noting he was able to find other groups to continue to play in college. “What really hooked me and made me continue is building characters and telling stories and working with people to tell their stories,” he said. “It's not like writing a short story or writing something down by yourself. You are actively collaborating with everybody at the table.”
About two years ago, Crone started running a campaign at Wookiee Walkers, a comic book store in Emmitsburg, where he lives. He began by finishing another person’s campaign, but when that ended in December 2021, he decided to “homebrew,” or write his own campaign.
“I jumped into making my own world and telling my own story,” said Crone, who works in cyber security. “Part of it is that you are building a character, and you are writing its story, but you are also putting a part of yourself into it so that you can play that part. You're both the writer and the actor.”
He believes it’s this storytelling aspect of D&D that connects people.
NOT JUST FOR BOYS
Sure, D&D is associated with male players, but on a recent Facebook post asking for players to participate in this story, an overwhelming number of responses were from women. Jennie Huntoon was one of them.
The 34-year-old Frederick resident, who is also a freelance musician, said she started playing in college, but after graduation, she didn’t play for many years. A few years ago, she and her husband, Alex Winter, started playing D&D with two couples in their friend group until the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
“That was actually sort of a blessing in disguise for D&D, because we were able to take it virtually,” Huntoon said. “So, we just pick a weeknight, and that's been going steady for about three years now.”
Hontoon and her husband take turns being the Dungeon Master, or DM, the person who is in charge of the campaigns. They do a mixture of prewritten campaigns but also homebrew.
For Huntoon, D&D is more than a game. It’s improved her social life and her sense of self.
“In the beginning, it was just coming up with fun situations with my friends. I was always kind of shy when it came to acting and improv, and it's definitely helped me get a lot more comfortable,” she said. “I also get a dedicated weekly time with my friends, and that's great, especially in the pandemic times, when we weren’t able to see each other like we always had. Having that one dedicated thing kept me going.”
NOT ALL D&D PLAYERS ARE NERDS
Brunswick City Councilman Vaughn Ripley has played D&D since 1977, when he was a tween growing up in Rockville. The 55-year-old said a friend told him he’d love the game because he liked “The Hobbit.” His friend was right.
By the time he was in his 20s, Ripley wasn’t playing as regularly as he used to, but that changed about 10 years ago when he had kids. He credits his kids — his daughter, who is now 18, and his son, 15 — for inspiring him to get back into the game.
“I reached out to some of my friends who I used to play with, and they were all interested in getting back together to play, so I kind of got spun back into the hobby that way,” said Ripley, who is an Oracle database administrator by day.
Today, in his spare time, Ripley runs six separate games a month, three of which are virtual and include players from around the country. He runs most of the games from his dining room table, but one is held at Traveling Bros Cigars in Brunswick. Ripley is the Dungeon Master for the regular Tuesday night games.
Just like the worlds that are created in D&D, the adventurers are not what they seem. Ripley said that while it was once considered a game for nerds, that has changed.
“The funny thing is I'm a computer guy, so they would be like, ‘See, I told you,’” he said with a laugh. “But I’m also a certified personal trainer. I'm really into fitness. So it's like, I’m not really a nerd, but yet I love this.”
FROM FANTASY RPG TO IRL BUSINESS
Wayne Denier II, 40, and his wife, Apple Reese, 42, of Frederick, have turned their love of D&D into a business, a D&D-themed bed and breakfast called Adventure Away, also known as Tabletop Gaming Retreats, at three locations in Frederick County.
Denier and his wife were introduced to D&D when they moved to Austin about 14 years ago. When they returned to the Frederick area with their son, nine years ago, they started the business here. The idea came from their own vacations, where they would travel with a game in tow.
At first, Denier and Reese thought opening a B&B might be a nice option for retirement.
“I expected to be doing this in another 10 years,” Denier said, “but as the culture changed and the game became more inclusive and just resonated with more people, it was as if the business was asking to be born.”
It was also a perfect fit for his wife and himself.
“There's a bit of an overlap in our interests that makes Dungeons and Dragons an important part of our lives,” Denier said. “Apple went to musical theater in high school and college, and even majored in it, and I have been in video production design for most of my life.”
Soon after they met, they both participated in theater in Frederick. She performed with Maryland Ensemble Theater’s FUN Company, and he was a member of the Comedy Pigs.
“The connection here is that D&D is this very accessible experience, where people can imagine and act and express themselves,” he said. “And we find it's such a universal experience, because we're all very tied to stories and entertainment. We watch and read a lot of it, but this is a rare opportunity where you can tell your story.”
Adventure Away offers visitors a chance to book individual rooms for their own campaigns. People have booked their honeymoon, family reunions and college reunions to gather for a game of D&D. Smaller groups are paired with other guests to create a six- to eight-person game.
“It's a social activity, and people can meet new faces and make new friends,” he said.
WRITING ADVENTURES FOR OTHERS
Amie Rose Rotruck had wanted to play D&D since middle school but didn’t get her change until she was in her 20s, when a group of friends invited her to join their game.
Now 47 and living in Mount Airy, she has played the game off and on ever since and runs a monthly game for her 12-year-old daughter and some of her friends.
“It’s a playtest of a D&D project I’ve been working on, and the first game I’ve ever personally run, so it’s been fascinating to see how things unfold,” she said via email. “This game is heavily based in English folklore and fairy tales. The first session we had involved some vicious gingerbread men — and we baked gingerbread cookies for a snack, so it was both fun and delicious.”
When she’s not running the game, she’s writing D&D games, a process she said it was something she fell into, having always thought of herself as a children’s fantasy writer.
Previously, Rotruck published two middle-grade fantasy books, “Bronze Dragon Codex” and “Young Wizards Handbook” with Mirrorstone Books, a now defunct imprint of Wizards of the Coast, which is gold-standard of D&D books.
She continued to stay in touch with fellow authors, and one of them, Alana Abbott, reached out to Rotruck and other authors for an introduction to a D&D book for kids called “Tiny Dungeons: Hatching Edition.” That project let to others, including a third-party D&D module from Ghostfire Gaming called “Twisted Taverns” and another project for Ghostfire, “Sunken Isles.” Another author reached out to Rotruck about collaborating on a module based on folklore of the British Isles. The project has not been released yet.
“For someone who never even considered writing for D&D gaming modules, I’ve found it to be very rewarding,” Rotruck said. “I’ve always loved the fantasy genre, and there are some really fascinating stories being told in the D&D books.”
TEACHING A NEW GENERATION
Juliana Lufkin, 31, of Myersville, is a home school enrichment teacher but can also add Dungeon Master to her titles.
Lufkin runs four weekly games for homeschooled kids and teens and plays in two weekly games herself. She’s played the games for about eight years. The creativity of the game has kept her invested in it.
“I really like the imagination aspect. I like that it's a world that the DM creates,” she said. “They create this set world, but within that world, you can do or be anything. The limitless possibilities are really appealing to me.”
The D&D classes she teaches to the homeschoolers are historically based, such as the lost Viking settlement in L'Anse aux Meadows in Newfoundland.
“I take a period of history, and then I create a magical setting in that time period,” she said. “So the kids are playing Dungeons and Dragons and they’re learning this cooperative, friendly game while they're learning the history.”
Lufkin has taught classes for about four years and has students who have been in her first class that are still taking every single class she offers. The students range in age from 8 and older.
D&D has been able to expand the minds of her students, Lufkin said, and have helped with their self-confidence.
“Saying ‘empathy’ is oversimplifying it, but they've definitely learned about the experiences of other people,” she said. “D&D does a great job of letting you put yourself in other people's shoes and see how you would react. It gives you a broad view of understanding for multiple cultures and people, and it's a safe way to get a taste of different ways of living.”
Crystal Schelle is a journalist whose work has been published locally, regionally and nationally. She enjoys trivia, cats and streaming movies.
