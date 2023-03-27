The first edition of East City Art’s Capital Art Book Fair will take place at Eastern Market’s North Hall on April 1 and 2.
The free event features more than 30 exhibitors from across the DMV, the U.S., Canada and Mexico, who will present books as works of art, editions about art or artists, limited-run books and prints, as well as DIY zines, graphic novels and art magazines. Exhibitors include fine artists, independent publishers, small presses, illustrators and photographers.
East City Art partnered with nearby Capitol Hill Arts Workshop and Hill Center to co-locate offsite programming during the fair. Programming includes a panel discussion on art publishing, exhibitions and a free children’s art workshop.
D.C.-based artist Carolina Mayorga will create ephemeral, site-specific work using hand-cut vinyl pieces for the Art Book Fair in Eastern Market’s North Hall at 225 Seventh St. SE, Washington, D.C. North Hall is accessed from the south via the indoor food stalls or from the north at North Carolina Ave. SE. Eastern Market is located a block from Metro.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.