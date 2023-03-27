Art Book Fair.jpg

Carolina Mayorga will create a temporary, site-specific art installation at Eastern Market's North Hall for the inaugural Capital Art Book Fair.

The first edition of East City Art’s Capital Art Book Fair will take place at Eastern Market’s North Hall on April 1 and 2.

The free event features more than 30 exhibitors from across the DMV, the U.S., Canada and Mexico, who will present books as works of art, editions about art or artists, limited-run books and prints, as well as DIY zines, graphic novels and art magazines. Exhibitors include fine artists, independent publishers, small presses, illustrators and photographers.

