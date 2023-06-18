The sun is barely peeking over the horizon as I navigate the already-bustling streets of San Vicente in El Salvador. Many of the vendors are still setting up their stalls near the entrance of the market, creating a vibrant tapestry of multicolored mangos, jocotes and papayas that line both sides of the street. The intoxicating aroma of sizzling pupusas on hot griddles fills the air, a beloved staple of El Salvador’s culinary landscape.
But today, my senses are attuned to a different quest — one that leads me to an elusive elixir of coffee. Rumor has it that a peculiar man, shrouded in early morning mystery, possesses a herd of goats. I was told that he will squeeze fresh milk directly from one of his nannies into a cup, mixing it with instant coffee. After a night that would have raised eyebrows during my last visit in 2021, I’m yearning for a jolt of energy and adventure. As I wander these exciting streets, a tantalizing thought consumes my mind: Could El Salvador, with its hidden wonders and untamed spirit, become the next sizzling tourist hotspot, leaving the tired contenders in its wake?
I’m an unabashed coffee enthusiast. I’m not talking about the mocha-frappa-soy-milkshake-syrup-powdered sugar concoctions peddled by corporate chains like Starbucks. No, I crave the genuine taste of coffee. Latin America has spoiled me with exquisite coffee beans roasted to perfection, but among the top contenders is El Salvador.
My friend Daniel, the proud and passionate owner of Entre Nubes Café, welcomes guests to savor espresso against a backdrop of breathtaking vistas. Live music fills the air as you relish each sip and indulge in a hearty lunch.
After an immersive, private, four-hour tour of Daniel’s farm, I feel as though I’ve acquired a master’s degree in coffee production. It’s a world away from the ubiquitous instant coffee, which is still the norm in the country, yet the allure of milk straight from a goat’s udder compelled me to embark on this quest.
I’ve written about El Salvador before, yet throughout its history, it has never undergone the profound transformation that is currently shaping it into the country we see today. Back in 2021, I was told to never leave my hotel room past sundown. I witnessed a wedding end at 4:30 p.m. Staff at my accommodations worked or stayed overnight in order to avoid leaving at dark. This atmosphere of pervasive unease permeated every corner of the country, from the capital of San Salvador to the tranquil beach towns and the idyllic coffee-growing region nestled in the mountains. But today, I see a miraculous transformation that is almost unbelievable.
The rhythm of life has shifted. Live music reverberates into the late hours, and new restaurants are open late. Laughing children can be seen playing on swing sets underneath starlit skies or street lights. Craft breweries have sprouted up across the country, and lively wedding receptions now pulsate into the early morning hours. Festivals and events are almost a weekly occurrence. A population once in hiding is now emerging to satiate their appetite for connection and revelry. And tourists no longer limit themselves to the coastal enclaves renowned for their surfing shores, where current Olympic qualifiers are being held.
Amid the migration of digital nomads and retirees seeking refuge in Mexico and, more recently, Colombia, El Salvador emerges as a rebellious contender — an unexplored frontier beckoning those yearning for an alternative sanctuary, free from the shackles of safety concerns plaguing the other two countries.
Nevertheless, the enchanting "land of volcanoes," vibrant cumbia rhythms, and home of some of the best culinary dishes in Central America still has some progress to make. This political and social landscape is new and evolving, and environmental issues are a new focus that will be instrumental in driving tourism if they can draw inspiration from the success of Costa Rica’s conservation efforts.
As I meander through the lively market, sipping my goat-milk coffee, I can’t help but notice curious glances and infectious smiles greeting me. A resilient culture with boundless possibilities is awakening and forging a new identity. Food prices and other goods, at the moment, rival that of Vietnam. Transportation is inexpensive. The warmth and optimism I feel from Salvadorans makes me realize the journey has only begun. I can’t think of a better time to visit, experience and maybe even invest in a country with this level of potential.
Trevor Davis, former cidermaker and working musician from Frederick, is a writer, content creator and cultural traveler. Follow his adventures at roguevagabond.com, and support his latest venture, the Rogue & Vagabond Travel Series, at igg.me/at/rogue-and-vagabond.
