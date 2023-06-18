Videoframe_20230501_083840_com.huawei.himovie.overseas-01.jpeg

The sun is barely peeking over the horizon as I navigate the already-bustling streets of San Vicente in El Salvador. Many of the vendors are still setting up their stalls near the entrance of the market, creating a vibrant tapestry of multicolored mangos, jocotes and papayas that line both sides of the street. The intoxicating aroma of sizzling pupusas on hot griddles fills the air, a beloved staple of El Salvador’s culinary landscape.

But today, my senses are attuned to a different quest — one that leads me to an elusive elixir of coffee. Rumor has it that a peculiar man, shrouded in early morning mystery, possesses a herd of goats. I was told that he will squeeze fresh milk directly from one of his nannies into a cup, mixing it with instant coffee. After a night that would have raised eyebrows during my last visit in 2021, I’m yearning for a jolt of energy and adventure. As I wander these exciting streets, a tantalizing thought consumes my mind: Could El Salvador, with its hidden wonders and untamed spirit, become the next sizzling tourist hotspot, leaving the tired contenders in its wake?

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription