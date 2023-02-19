ST JOHNS Mitchell-Interior.jpg

The first exhibition, “The open Museum,” runs through March 26, when visitors will be invited into an otherwise empty gallery and asked to make their mark directly on the clean, white walls. Over the course of five weeks, a cacophony of doodles, diagrams, drawings, and texts will fill the space, resulting in an extended portrait of the Mitchell Art Museum’s community.

St. John’s College reopened the Elizabeth Myers Mitchell Art Museum to the public on Feb. 17. The museum closed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and for the past three years has offered online programming while the surrounding space underwent renovations.

The newly renamed Mitchell Art Museum, previously known as the Mitchell Gallery, is the only art museum in Anne Arundel County accredited by the American Alliance of Museums and one of only five to be accredited in Maryland.

