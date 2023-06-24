growth-analog

Sometimes it’s better to be inefficient.

Take, for example, the humble book: It’s bulkier than an e-reader, but there’s no charging, no notifications, no monthly subscription fees. In a world hyper-focused on optimization where faster is better, it can feel old-fashioned to mark your page with a paper bookmark. But incorporating the analog into daily life can offer a break from the screen, boost creativity and push back on the idea that maximizing productivity is key.

