Frederick artist Brian Truesdale presents the exhibit “My Screaming Dreams,” a series of pastel drawings, mixed media and acrylic paintings, through May 4 in the Frederick Community College Mary Condon Hodgson Art Gallery.
Truesdale first became aware of abstract art as a teenager. Going through books in his high school art classes, the images he saw of Abstract Expressionism were bold and frightening, the sources of passions and nightmares. He was mesmerized, and that fascination led him to take an open studio abstract painting class at a crucial point in his adult life when he sought to channel his emotions and embrace his identity.
Truesdale spent several years painting and drawing obsessively, soaking up art books and visiting museums. He’d wander through the gallery spaces, staring deep into the pieces to decipher their secrets until he had to force himself to leave in a daze of wonder and intimidation.
His education has been informal and largely a process of self-searching, probing his mind and feelings. He’s reached a point of confidence in his work where he feels that it’s his own, though the search has only begun. He’s been fortunate enough to have seven solo exhibitions in the past six years and to have his work featured in several group and juried exhibitions throughout the country.
The Mary Condon Hodgson Art Gallery is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the Visual and Performing Arts Center on the Frederick Community College campus. For more information, contact the gallery director, Wendell Poindexter, at 301-846-2513 or wpoindexter@frederick.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.