The Delaplaine Arts Center’s juried group show “Emerging Artist Exhibition” opened to the public on April 2 and runs through May 1, showcasing work by young adult artists ages 18 to 35.
This new program is geared toward representing a demographic of artists pursuing their creative discipline in art-centered higher education programs or engaged in their own artistic practice while taking strides in setting their career paths.
In total, 96 artists from 17 states applied to be a part of the exhibition. The juror, artist Lee Nowell-Wilson, selected works from 47 artists for inclusion in the exhibition.
“The exhibition as a whole paints a broad stroke, with many existing sub-themes and layers in each piece,” Nowell-Wilson said. “However, one relating point was a keen call to observation. Whether that be the viewer stepping forward to quietly observe the cluttered detail on a desk or the artists themselves observing an inward emotion, the art of looking took shape.”
For more information about the Delaplaine and upcoming activities, visit delaplaine.org or call 301-698-0656.
