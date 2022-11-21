The Emmitsburg Community Chorus will kick off its fall season with a free performance at the historic Basilica of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton at 4 p.m. Nov. 27.
Under the direction of Peggy Flickinger, the 25-voice group includes members from Maryland, Pennsylvania and Virginia, accompanied by pianist Lisa Mattia.
The concert features holiday favorites from around the world. Additional small group selections also will be performed at each concert.
The remaining concert schedule includes a show at 4 p.m. Dec. 3 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 8619 Blacks Mill Road, Creagerstown; 3 p.m. Dec. 10 at Lewistown United Methodist Church, 11032 Hessong Bridge Road; and 7 p.m. Dec. 11 at Homewood at Crumland Farms, 7407 Willow Road, Frederick.
The nonprofit Emmitsburg Community Chorus was founded in 1966. Their concerts are made possible in part through a grant from the Frederick Arts Council. Free-will offerings will be accepted at the Basilica, Creagerstown and Lewistown concerts.
