Members of the Emmitsburg Community Chorus rehearse in 2016 for the start of their 50th anniversary concert series at the Basilica of Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton in Emmitsburg.

 Staff file photo by Sam Yu

The Emmitsburg Community Chorus will kick off its fall season with a free performance at the historic Basilica of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton at 4 p.m. Nov. 27.

Under the direction of Peggy Flickinger, the 25-voice group includes members from Maryland, Pennsylvania and Virginia, accompanied by pianist Lisa Mattia.

