The annual Emmitsburg Community Heritage Day will still take place on Saturday, although the celebration will not look like it usually does.
The festivities usually last all day, said Jennifer Joy, chair of Community Heritage Day Committee. Field games like an egg toss and sack races, bike rides with the Frederick Bicycle Coalition and a car show are just some of the events attendees usually look forward to. This year, just three events will be held: the band Sticktime will perform at 6:30 p.m., followed by fireworks around 9:45 p.m. The Vigilant Hose Company will be serving a chicken lunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., but only as a drive-thru option.
Because the event is held by multiple agencies and organizations such as the Sons of the American Legion, Vigilant Hose Company and The Emmitsburg Lions Club, the decision to hold certain events was up to the individual hosts.
It was just two weeks ago that the event was fully changed to just an evening event, Joy said.
The event takes place on at least 15 acres of land at Emmitsburg Community Park, so physical distancing for the music performance and the fireworks should be possible. There will also be food trucks available, including Antietam Dairy, Keystone Restaurant and Uncle Moe's Soul Food.
Parking will be available behind the town building on South Seton School, as well as in the nearby elementary school parking lot. The event is free, but attendees are asked to bring donations for the Catoctin Pregnancy Center, which is seeking formula, diapers and soap, or the local food bank, which is seeking dry goods and condiments. Typically, charities have a large presence at Community Heritage Day with booths in the vendor area, but with that portion for the day canceled, the committee decided to pick two local charities to benefit.
While Joy understands that having the full event would be risky, especially for Emmitsburg's aging population, she's sad to see the event become much smaller this year.
"When I first moved to Emmitsburg, it's one of the first things we did with our kids," Joy said. "It just made us fall in love with Emmitsburg."
For details, go to emmitsburgevents.com.
