Asbury & Frederick Holiday Concert Dec. 2021.jpg

Encore Creativity for Older Adults' Asbury & Friends holiday concert in 2021.

 Courtesy photo

Encore Creativity for Older Adults Welcomes Singers to the Spring Season

Encore Creativity for Older Adults, the nation’s largest choral organization for adults over 55, welcomes singers in Frederick to its spring semester of singing starting Jan. 12. The local group will sing an eclectic mix of songs to light up the colder months and usher in the spring, from choral arrangements of “Blue Skies” and “Bridge Over Troubled Water” to celebrating friendship through singing “All the Way Home.”

