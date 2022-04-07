One of the goals of the Endangered Species Project is to showcase live theater that proactively focuses on diverse representation. In part, this is done by providing opportunities for women over 40 and other historically excluded artists onstage.
The theater company’s current production, “Becky’s New Car,” checks all those boxes while also giving audience members a few laughs and addressing some difficult topics at the same time.
In short, “Becky’s New Car” is a comedy about life, death, marriage and midlife crises.
The protagonist, Becky Foster, played by Frederick resident and ESP artistic director Christine Mosere, is a middle-aged woman in an average marriage with a less-than-satisfactory job. In addition, her grown adult son is still living at home while he tries to wrap up graduate school.
Then a widowed millionaire randomly pops into her life when he stops by the car dealership where Becky works, tempting her to flee the life she currently lives and get the change of scenery (and situation) she desperately desires. Along the way, Becky grapples with the decision and other complications that ensue, and other plot twists are thrown into the mix.
The play transitions between four locations, all onstage at the same time, including Becky’s living room, her work space at a local car dealership, her own car and the balcony of the millionaire’s home, à la Romeo and Juliet. Mosere does a great job jumping from space to space, which creates unique and fun nuances for the character as well as the audience.
Mosere is quite comfortable in the lead role. In addition to being an actress, she has also been a director and producer. Most of her theatrical career was spent in New York City, and she has several film and television credits under her belt, including over 30 national commercials.
“I love shows with strong females,” Mosere said about the role. “It is also about the feeling of being invisible and about life.”
The play is directed by Rain Pryor, an accomplished actress, comedian and musician. The daughter of comedian Richard Pryor, she has starred in various productions, played to sold-out crowds around the world, and created an award-winning show based on her life called “Fried Chicken and Latkes.” She came to this show through her connection with the Columbia Festival of Arts, where she serves as a trustee and which is also sponsoring this particular production.
Pryor’s director skills are evident as well. The pace and structure of the show is right on point, allowing an equal treatment of the funny and more somber moments.
“Being on television, I have seen how art is made and have developed opinions on what should and shouldn’t be done,” Pryor said.
She has also assembled a great cast, even though auditions were held online.
“I love actors,” Pryor said. “This cast is really talented. They have great chemistry together and are really supportive of each other.”
The cast ranges from Pryor’s husband, David Vane, acting in his first production, to three cast members who are members of the AEA (actors’ union). Vane stepped into the show after Pryor’s brother had to step out for personal reasons.
The playwright, Steven Dietz, wrote it to be interactive with those in attendance, breaking the fourth wall. Dietz has been considered one of the 20 most produced playwrights in the country but doesn’t enjoy the same name recognition that others do. This wasn’t the first Dietz production Mosere has done. “He is one of my favorite playwrights,” she said.
ESP also focuses on giving voice to forgotten plays and playwrights.
One thing to note is the cast is relatively small, with only seven members, and two of them are only involved with the second act. This was somewhat intentional.
“We did two big productions previously, and with COVID, we decided to do something smaller,” Mosere said.
In addition to bringing more diversity through its productions, ESP also wants to raise the bar in terms of professional opportunities for actors in the area.
“I’d like to see more union work in Frederick,” she said.
This is an Actor’s Equity Members’ Project Production. Because it is, however, the union does require patrons to show proof of vaccination and to wear masks.
Only two shows remain, on April 7 and 8. Both shows start at 7:30 p.m. and will take place at New Spire Arts at 15 W. Patrick St. in downtown Frederick. For tickets or more information, visit esptheatre.org/shows.
Shuan Butcher is a freelance writer, amateur photographer, event planner and arts advocate.
