The values of Christmas are fundamentally incompatible with the values of war. Peace cannot reign on Earth while soldiers kill each other on battlefields. Yet, every war in U.S. history has seen the arrival of Christmas, and the Americans who lived through the times of bloodshed — from the leaders in Washington to the troops on the ground — also encountered the peace of the holiday.
So it was on Christmas Eve 1864, when the Union Army stood poised to win the U.S. Civil War within a few months. The uneasy peace of that night will take center stage this weekend in the Endangered Species Theatre Project’s production of “A Civil War Christmas: An American Musical Celebration,” by Pulitzer-Prize winning playwright Paula Vogel. The production runs from Dec. 17-23 at New Spire Stages in downtown Frederick.
The show’s 14 actors will portray more than 60 characters who are desperate for the peace and good will made briefly available by a temporary Christmas truce. Some of the characters are real historical figures, such as Abraham Lincoln and Robert E. Lee. Many others are fictional avatars representing entire classes of real people, such as rank and file soldiers and African Americans escaping slavery. All of them grapple with grand thematic contradictions on this freezing-cold holy night.
Sasha Carrera, one of the show’s coproducers who portrays a dozen of the characters, said the play is structured by separate but interlocking plot threads similar to episodic soap operas. The audience will watch the cast quickly morph from character to character in short scenes set in familiar locations throughout the Washington, D.C., area, from the White House to the banks of the Potomac River.
The characters will frequently break into songs accompanied by live instruments but not in the style of Broadway shows that draw their plot structures from their musical arrangements. All of the music is based in familiar, public domain songs popular during the Civil War but in new arrangements by Daryl Waters.
Christine Mosere, the show’s coproducer and director who is also the artistic director of ESP, said the music will feel like “what would happen if you were are a Christmas party and you were decorating the tree and suddenly somebody started singing, and the next thing you know, people are all singing.”
Though the fast character and scene transitions can at times give the play a surreal or even cartoonish feeling, Carrera said, she emphasized that it never loses touch with its grounded themes. “The play talks about hope and despair, these opposites being held together,” she said. “Everyone’s wounded. Everyone’s grieving and hoping for something better.”
For Mosere, it’s First Lady Mary Todd Lincoln — both the real historical figure and her character in the show — who perfectly embodies these contradictions. Many professional and amateur historians believe the president’s wife may have suffered from bipolar disorder because of her tendency to alternate between warm joy and deep sorrow, but Mosere has a different take.
“If you think about the time period, she had just lost children [to illness],” Mosere said. “To me, it sounds like somebody mourning, and when you’re mourning, you can just be walking and suddenly you’re screaming and the next minute you’re OK.”
Many of the show’s other characters struggle with the loss or potential loss of children. Boneza Hanchock portrays the fictional Hannah, an escaped slave who takes advantage of the lull in combat to sneak her young daughter into a carriage that will carry her to freedom in D.C. Unable to fit herself in the carriage as well, Hannah tells her daughter they will meet each other in the city, but her plans go awry when she discovers how big the district really is, and she spends the whole night desperately searching for her daughter.
“That desperation is what really touches me about Hannah,” Hanchock said. “She tells what that experience could have been and was for many people like her.”
Carrera said the prospect of producing this show appealed to her because many of the cultural conflicts at the center of the Civil War have become salient in recent years. “The play deals with racism, it deals with immigration, it deals with so many of the things we are suffering with in this country today,” she said. “It shows the sorrow and the loss that everyone shares, even though they’re coming at it from different perspectives.”
Mosere said the one concern she has about the production is that the script, written a few years before the Black Lives Matter movement led to a public reexamination of narratives surrounding the Confederacy, may be too lenient toward the South. She said that it doesn’t glorify the Confederacy, but in keeping its focus mostly on the Union side of the war, the script offers very little commentary on the motives of the people who fought for the South.
“I actually feel like Paula was a little too kind to Robert E. Lee,” she said.
