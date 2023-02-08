Artist Pam Moulton
Pamela Moulton stands inside her exhibit “Beneath the Forest” at FAC Art Center. Shown at right and below are pieces in the installation.

 Bill Green

Amid the gray winter days, the FAC Art Center has been transformed into a colorful world with the art installation “Beneath the Forest,” by environmental artist Pam Moulton.

The installation includes large-scale fiber-art pieces and found-art sculpture made of discarded materials — fishing nets, heirloom gloves, bottlecaps — that have been given new life. The result is a focus on the natural world and various communities.

