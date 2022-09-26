The Environmental Stewardship Speakers Series will begin on Oct. 2 and will continue on the first Sunday of every other month in the Brockway Room at St. Katharine Drexel, 8428 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick.
The series will feature a speaker on a different environmental topic each session that our community can impact.
A lunch of salad and drinks will be provided, and a freewill offering to cover the cost of lunch will be solicited.
• Composting: Why and How — Oct. 2 — David Muns, manager of the FNP Community Garden
• Recycling — Dec. 4 — Annemarie Creamer, Frederick County Division of Solid Waste & Recycling
• Electrify Everything — Feb. 5 — Multifaith Alliance of Climate Diminish Climate Change Stewards
• Native Plants — April 2 — Kim Leahy, Frederick County Master Gardener
• Solar Power — June 4 — speaker tbd
