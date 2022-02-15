The Eric Byrd Trio return to the Weinberg Center stage this weekend with the Brother Ray Band to perform and pay tribute to the music of Ray Charles.
For almost two decades, The Eric Byrd Trio — pianist/vocalist Eric Byrd, bassist Bhagwan Khalsa and drummer Alphonso Young Jr. — have traveled the world as enthusiastic ambassadors of jazz. Rooted in swing and bebop, the trio also embraces gospel and the blues as core elements of their expansive performance style. Their body of work spans seven studio and live recordings on which they shine as a trio and as collaborators with an expanded 8-piece ensemble they call The Eric Byrd Trio: Brother Ray Band (EBT: BRB), in tribute to the “Genius of Soul,” Ray Charles. They take a rigorous, modern approach to standards as well as original compositions, playing with great acuity within the broad and rich jazz tradition.
The show starts at 8 p.m. Feb. 19. Tickets start at $20 and may be purchased online at weinbergcenter.org, or by calling the box office at 301-600-2828. Discounts are available for students, children, military and seniors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.