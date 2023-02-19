TRAVEL-LEVY

If "Schitt's Creek" were a real place, Eugene Levy would never vacation there. The Canadian comedian and actor, who won Emmys as a lead actor and executive producer for the hit show, is very particular — even persnickety — about his choice of holiday destinations.

The trepid traveler, 76, admittedly carries around emotional baggage filled with neuroses and aversions. His list of dislikes includes humidity, extreme cold, reindeer meat, volcanoes, snakes, insects, hanging bridges and happy people. In spite of his curmudgeonly attitude, or possibly because of it, Levy has taken on a new role as host of his own travel show.

