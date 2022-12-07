Sheryl Massaro

Many of you venture to visual arts exhibits in the world-class museums that surround us in D.C., Baltimore and Hagerstown. In recent weeks, you might have gone to see the special John Singer Sargent exhibit, “Sargent and Spain,” at the National Gallery of Art. As wonderful as the Sargent exhibit is, there is so much other incredible art at the NGA and nearby museums.

On your next visit to an exhibit, whether in a museum or one of the many remarkable galleries here in Frederick, you might try writing a few lines of prose or poetry on how a particular work of art affects you. It could begin a stream of consciousness journey, or you might want to describe the artwork in a clinical manner, very detailed. If what you jot down is prose, try breaking lines at what seem to you to be natural pauses. Whatever you write will border on what is referred to as “ekphrastic” poetry, or poems purposely inspired by works of art.

