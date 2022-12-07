Many of you venture to visual arts exhibits in the world-class museums that surround us in D.C., Baltimore and Hagerstown. In recent weeks, you might have gone to see the special John Singer Sargent exhibit, “Sargent and Spain,” at the National Gallery of Art. As wonderful as the Sargent exhibit is, there is so much other incredible art at the NGA and nearby museums.
On your next visit to an exhibit, whether in a museum or one of the many remarkable galleries here in Frederick, you might try writing a few lines of prose or poetry on how a particular work of art affects you. It could begin a stream of consciousness journey, or you might want to describe the artwork in a clinical manner, very detailed. If what you jot down is prose, try breaking lines at what seem to you to be natural pauses. Whatever you write will border on what is referred to as “ekphrastic” poetry, or poems purposely inspired by works of art.
Though the springboard may be something else, what you write will be your work uniquely. Poetry, after all, is a form of honesty. Poets share images, phrasing, even rhythms unique to their perceptions of experiences or objects in their world. This sharing is enhanced in some mysterious way when words are put on paper. By reading those words, you have the opportunity to enrich your perceptions. By reading your words, others might be enriched as well, and so it continues.
For me, still life paintings always are the draw. From Chardin to Coorte, Cézanne, Morandi, O’Keeffe and on to the disrupted realism of current artists such as Jon Redmond, a still life can be a little jewel of symbolic commentary on life, religion or politics or not. (Lemons in a painting used to indicate wealth.) Regardless, we usually can recognize items in a still life because they often are objects we come across in everyday life: bottles, tablecloths, flowers. And grapes.
Sheryl Massaro is a Frederick poet and oil painter. She holds an MFA in Creative Writing from The American University.
