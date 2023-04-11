It’s the time of year when the eternal question pops into many heads: Can I plant yet?
Because, as you know, the day of last chances for a killing frost is always a moving target.
It’s the time of year when the eternal question pops into many heads: Can I plant yet?
Because, as you know, the day of last chances for a killing frost is always a moving target.
I don’t know about you, but that fact has not stopped me from walking into one of our many terrific local nurseries and dropping $125 on new plants without batting an eyelash. Not that the garden is ready for newbies — it’s still in a multi-year challenge to remove all the vinca. You see, when I yanked up all the lawn in my front yard when I moved in 13 years ago and replaced grass with flowers and evergreens, I had the brilliant idea of adding lots of groundcover so that I wouldn’t need mulch. The “groundcovers” I chose were vinca and creeping Jenny — two plants I love to use as hanging viney thingies in my window boxes.
They were beautiful in the ground those first years. In the spring, the evergreen vinca would be covered with beautiful purple blossoms, and the Jenny would brighten up everything with their stunning yellow-green. And then … yes, their invasive little root systems got to work. We live and we learn. I spent that $125 on a few new, native groundcover varieties, and they will be supplemented with lots of mulch.
As a rule of thumb, you are safe to plant by Mother’s Day. For other questions, try extension.umd.edu/programs/environment-natural-resources/program-areas/home-and-garden-information-center, or call the Frederick County Master Gardeners at 301-600-1596.
Sheryl Massaro is a Frederick poet and oil painter. She holds an MFA in creative writing from The American University. She is a recipient of one of the many stipends granted in 2022 from the National Endowment for the Arts through the Frederick Arts Council.
