Poetry is old. Really old. It came into use before written language, originally used as a means to remember history through verbal storytelling. That is why we often feel a rhythm or beat to a poem, and why rhyming often is a part of poetry — rhyming is easy to memorize, and rhythm keeps the words moving. Think “The Iliad” and “The Odyssey” — originally spoken sagas — and the Norse Eddas; many far-, near- and mid-eastern works; Aboriginal; North and South American Indigenous — wherever people gathered, there were stories, often in song, told in rhythm and rhyme, perhaps akin to today’s rap.
Nowadays, poetry is often found in and around academia, probably a result of the many MFA programs in creative writing that now exist. I’ve been through one of those myself, but I’ve always believed that the average person on the street is the best poet in the country. I believe that poems based on everyday life are the most important, meaningful and lasting.
