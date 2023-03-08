Sheryl Massaro

One would think that it would have occurred to us humans by now that picking fights is just a waste of time, money and life. Also, I vaguely recall I’m not supposed to covet my neighbor’s anything, the grass isn’t always greener, I should be grateful for what I have, etc.

Yet, here we are, a year into Russia’s lusting after Ukraine and all its embedded natural resources, brilliant minds and strategic positioning — and Ukraine is showing the universe it is very happy just the way it is. Grieving, but proud, dignified, confident, grateful for what it has and who its people are.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription