One would think that it would have occurred to us humans by now that picking fights is just a waste of time, money and life. Also, I vaguely recall I’m not supposed to covet my neighbor’s anything, the grass isn’t always greener, I should be grateful for what I have, etc.
Yet, here we are, a year into Russia’s lusting after Ukraine and all its embedded natural resources, brilliant minds and strategic positioning — and Ukraine is showing the universe it is very happy just the way it is. Grieving, but proud, dignified, confident, grateful for what it has and who its people are.
Yes, Ukraine is receiving tremendous help, but theirs are the heels dug in to defend democracy and reason against a slew of toxic egos. We all understand they are so much like those Americans who stood up for and developed our United States, and so much like we Americans after 9/11 — determined to get on with life and not be demeaned by would-be destroyers.
Probably like you, I’m filled with pride for those in Ukraine and every place where people refuse to neglect everyday life in the face of aggression. They have what many of us need: pride and gratitude that they have heels to dig into land they love and the wisdom not to squabble among themselves while doing so.
Sheryl Massaro is a Frederick poet and oil painter. She holds an MFA in creative writing from The American University. She is a recipient of one of the many stipends granted in 2022 from the National Endowment for the Arts through the Frederick Arts Council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.