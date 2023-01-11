I had loosely planned an upbeat column to start off the new year, but I’m writing it on Jan. 1, my mother’s birthday in 1919. Which got me remembering the day of her death, 84 years later. Then, in searching for a sample poem for this column, I found the one I finally had written, 17 years later, in remembrance of that day.
I suppose it is an elegy of sorts. Elegies usually are poems that lament a person who has died but also can be poems of deep reflection. I have them on the brain right now, because I’m entrenched in retranslating a set of 10 elegies by the Austrian writer Rainer Maria Rilke. I had first translated these Duino Elegies in 1987 as a self-imposed self-edification project (don’t ask). These poems have been translated many times, but we’ve all done a superb job of perpetuating their inability to be appreciated by many folks outside of academia. I seem to have convinced myself that I will find a way to make them much more accessible to today’s public. Quite possibly, I’ll be the lone holder of that opinion.
So why try? Because elegies are important to read. We often fall short of coming to terms with the deaths of loved ones or examining the depths of relationships, our place in the universe, and so on. It’s really nice to read another’s thoughts on the matter, and we can do that when we read elegies.
When I first read the Duinos, I was a depressed 18-year-old. I did not understand what the heck was being described, but suddenly I was aware that another human had grappled with big life questions and, in that, I was not alone after all. That was a relief.
My attempt now is to make these elegies, first published in 1923, more identifiable to young people today.
Most of us experience the very big passing of someone very close, person or pet, and it’s good to remember them in writing. Whether with an essay, journal or poem, writing helps bring the specialness of a person and time into clarity and permits sorrow, regret, even anger to subside. For me, writing “An Afternoon” brought back all the beautiful tenderness of those hours as experienced by our small family. It’s a clinical poem describing exactly what happened yet, because it’s from me, what happened is subjective. It is a poem about our last gift to a woman who gave us everything.
Sheryl Massaro is a Frederick poet and oil painter. She holds an MFA in Creative Writing from The American University. She is a recipient of one of the many stipends granted in 2022 from the National Endowment for the Arts through the Frederick Arts Council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.