Sheryl Massaro

I had loosely planned an upbeat column to start off the new year, but I’m writing it on Jan. 1, my mother’s birthday in 1919. Which got me remembering the day of her death, 84 years later. Then, in searching for a sample poem for this column, I found the one I finally had written, 17 years later, in remembrance of that day.

I suppose it is an elegy of sorts. Elegies usually are poems that lament a person who has died but also can be poems of deep reflection. I have them on the brain right now, because I’m entrenched in retranslating a set of 10 elegies by the Austrian writer Rainer Maria Rilke. I had first translated these Duino Elegies in 1987 as a self-imposed self-edification project (don’t ask). These poems have been translated many times, but we’ve all done a superb job of perpetuating their inability to be appreciated by many folks outside of academia. I seem to have convinced myself that I will find a way to make them much more accessible to today’s public. Quite possibly, I’ll be the lone holder of that opinion.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription