I sat in a quiet, light-filled corner of a charming cafe in the middle of Poolesville, hogging a table for four with my laptop and all-day breakfast sandwich. WETA, the D.C.-area PBS affiliate, was there, too, filming a segment featuring the cafe’s unique waffles. (This was why I was in a corner, successfully hiding from cameras.)

Much had happened the day before. SCOTUS had decided to nix affirmative action at two universities and also to give a thumb’s down to the administration’s proposed student loan package. True to my “unaffiliated” political classification, I can understand the logic of the pro and con viewpoints on both issues. But I am firm on the rights to equal opportunity and equal freedom, no matter race, finances, education, gender, disability, ancestry, etc. As some Americans are today, I don’t see how we can achieve that without legislation. If we want to achieve it by changing ourselves, I’m guessing we need to jettison hubris and just knuckle down and treat even “those idiots” with the courtesy and respect we’d like to receive.

