I sat in a quiet, light-filled corner of a charming cafe in the middle of Poolesville, hogging a table for four with my laptop and all-day breakfast sandwich. WETA, the D.C.-area PBS affiliate, was there, too, filming a segment featuring the cafe’s unique waffles. (This was why I was in a corner, successfully hiding from cameras.)
Much had happened the day before. SCOTUS had decided to nix affirmative action at two universities and also to give a thumb’s down to the administration’s proposed student loan package. True to my “unaffiliated” political classification, I can understand the logic of the pro and con viewpoints on both issues. But I am firm on the rights to equal opportunity and equal freedom, no matter race, finances, education, gender, disability, ancestry, etc. As some Americans are today, I don’t see how we can achieve that without legislation. If we want to achieve it by changing ourselves, I’m guessing we need to jettison hubris and just knuckle down and treat even “those idiots” with the courtesy and respect we’d like to receive.
That’s one of the key reasons I like my Poolesville hangout. Sure, I’m given the respectful courtesy to sit where I want with or not with whomever, but the place embodies a natural easiness. A real welcome. All are welcome. The WETA folks felt it, too, I’m sure. They were in no hurry to leave. Where? Locals Café and Farm-to-Table Restaurant, 19929 Fisher Ave., Poolesville. Open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, with jam sessions on Fridays at 5 p.m.
And, yes, in the interests of equality, I’ve decided to remove capital letters from my poetry, where henceforth all letters and words have equal weight. Here is a poem I wrote while standing in a field in Oxford, suddenly overwhelmed with our country’s history of slavery and of overpowering the natives, and our duty to actualize the mandates of equality, happiness and freedom. Our mandate to welcome.
Sheryl Massaro is a Frederick poet and oil painter. She holds an MFA in creative writing from The American University. She is a recipient of one of the many stipends granted in 2022 from the National Endowment for the Arts through the Frederick Arts Council.
