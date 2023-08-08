Sheryl Massaro.jpg

July was the most beastly ever on Earth, weather-wise, but as I write on Aug. 1, it’s become glorious — more like plain old summer. We even can sit outside in the evenings and listen to little creatures. I hope this bodes well for the rest of the month.

What are we going to do with this world of ours that keeps heating up? People like to toss around the term “climate change,” but I tend to agree with someone I admire without hesitation — Arnold Schwarzenegger — who feels we should stop using the term and go back to calling it by the cause: pollution. He feels it is a word that brings the issue to home ground and better resonates with the public.

(JoH here.) Re your poignant & moving story-poem, Ms. Massaro, am feeling it. In violation of Piedmontgardener's perfectly reasonable plea to not send stories on phones, something v. similar happened to my son & me & our darling canary Moishe (most sadly to him) one morning when, late for work, I obliviously walked outside with him on my head, where he sometimes perched facing the bathroom mirror while i attempted to beautify myself. When I called the Wash. Zoo to ask what the chances were of his finding his way home or surviving otherwise somehow, they said (sympathetic but honest) possible but not likely. Of course we never saw him again & of course haven't forgotten it to this day, though neither of us ever mentions it, in hopes the other one has finally let it go.

