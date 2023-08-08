July was the most beastly ever on Earth, weather-wise, but as I write on Aug. 1, it’s become glorious — more like plain old summer. We even can sit outside in the evenings and listen to little creatures. I hope this bodes well for the rest of the month.
What are we going to do with this world of ours that keeps heating up? People like to toss around the term “climate change,” but I tend to agree with someone I admire without hesitation — Arnold Schwarzenegger — who feels we should stop using the term and go back to calling it by the cause: pollution. He feels it is a word that brings the issue to home ground and better resonates with the public.
Lots of us have been doing our part to help the situation, though. I would not have believed you if you’d told me when I was 12 that someday I painstakingly would remove labels and tape from packing material, or cut non-paper coverings off of plastic bottles so that they wouldn’t gum up my county’s recycling machine, or stuff my yard clippings into very large paper bags so that they could be turned into really great mulch. Watch my water usage? And buy it in bottles? What a racket! The countries that hastened through pollution what might have been a natural swing toward planetary warmth have developed goals and policies to ameliorate and slow the situation, but probably too little too late.
Some say it’s always been hot, and I do remember the first time I felt 1000 F, about 65 years ago. Air conditioning? Nah. We could deal with it. Not.
Sheryl Massaro is a Frederick poet and oil painter. She holds an MFA in creative writing from The American University. She is a recipient of one of the many stipends granted in 2022 from the National Endowment for the Arts through the Frederick Arts Council.
(1) comment
(JoH here.) Re your poignant & moving story-poem, Ms. Massaro, am feeling it. In violation of Piedmontgardener's perfectly reasonable plea to not send stories on phones, something v. similar happened to my son & me & our darling canary Moishe (most sadly to him) one morning when, late for work, I obliviously walked outside with him on my head, where he sometimes perched facing the bathroom mirror while i attempted to beautify myself. When I called the Wash. Zoo to ask what the chances were of his finding his way home or surviving otherwise somehow, they said (sympathetic but honest) possible but not likely. Of course we never saw him again & of course haven't forgotten it to this day, though neither of us ever mentions it, in hopes the other one has finally let it go.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.