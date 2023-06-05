Sheryl Massaro.jpg

Early spring is the time of year that plein-air artists in Frederick go paint in the big studio outside.

There are Virginia bluebells along the Monocacy, grape hyacinth fields somewhere near Ceresville Mansion and daffodils or forsythia all over the place. By late spring, the trees have gone from early greening to being heavy with leaves, some with blossoms. Many of the beautiful fields in Frederick County have had their first mowing, their shades of green and gold always changing. And in any season, there are always the farms and barns and livestock to immortalize on canvas.

