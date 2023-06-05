Early spring is the time of year that plein-air artists in Frederick go paint in the big studio outside.
There are Virginia bluebells along the Monocacy, grape hyacinth fields somewhere near Ceresville Mansion and daffodils or forsythia all over the place. By late spring, the trees have gone from early greening to being heavy with leaves, some with blossoms. Many of the beautiful fields in Frederick County have had their first mowing, their shades of green and gold always changing. And in any season, there are always the farms and barns and livestock to immortalize on canvas.
I might need to explain plein-air painting. Simply, it is painting outdoors, in the “plain air.” Nothing fancy. This month, there are two great barn/farm-related plein-air events you might want to catch — one in the Utica area of Frederick County on June 17 and the other in the Agricultural Reserve area of Montgomery on June 10. I’ve had the honor of judging a previous Frederick Barnstormers event, and I tell you the artists are first-class. This year, I’m excited to be painting in the inaugural Agricultural Reserve event, Taste of Riverworks, in Poolesville.
For more info on Frederick’s June 17 event, The Barns of Utica (requires tickets), visit fredericklandmarks.org/events. This beautiful, festive day is coordinated by the Frederick County Landmarks Foundation.
For more info on Montgomery’s June 10 event, Taste of Riverworks, visit riverworksart.org/taste-of-riverworks. This event is coordinated by the terrific new Riverworks Art Center in the Poolesville/Beallsville area. The day features activities for adults and kids, performing arts entertainment, bus tours to the barn sites, art for sale and great food catered by Poolesville’s fantastic café/meeting place, Locals.
To help get you in the mood, here is a poem I wrote after a full day of painting and visiting with other artists at the former Kiparoo Farm in Frederick County. I had a quiet moment alone between barn and field, and it brought to mind summer childhoods at my Uncle Jack’s farm in Ohio.
Sheryl Massaro is a Frederick poet and oil painter. She holds an MFA in creative writing from The American University. She is a recipient of one of the many stipends granted in 2022 from the National Endowment for the Arts through the Frederick Arts Council.
