Sheryl Massaro mug

In the past few weeks, some of you might have watched the documentary "AYENDA," an installment of the MSNBC Films series The Turning Point. For those who didn’t catch it, it covers the troubled removal of members of the Afghan Girls Soccer Team and some of their relatives after our military’s ill-fated departure from Afghanistan. (Our entry was even more ill-fated, but that’s not for this column.) Portugal came through as a haven for the team, and with the determination of their Canadian-Afghani coach and U.S. and other powers that be, removal happened after many false starts.

One of the amazing strengths of these older girls/young women that came through for me was their empathy, evident in an anonymous observation by one of them as their bus finally left Afghanistan:

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription