In the past few weeks, some of you might have watched the documentary "AYENDA," an installment of the MSNBC Films series The Turning Point. For those who didn’t catch it, it covers the troubled removal of members of the Afghan Girls Soccer Team and some of their relatives after our military’s ill-fated departure from Afghanistan. (Our entry was even more ill-fated, but that’s not for this column.) Portugal came through as a haven for the team, and with the determination of their Canadian-Afghani coach and U.S. and other powers that be, removal happened after many false starts.
One of the amazing strengths of these older girls/young women that came through for me was their empathy, evident in an anonymous observation by one of them as their bus finally left Afghanistan:
“The mountains and deserts of my country didn’t know what kind of people were ruling them now. I was sorry my homeland wasn’t aware of the cruel rulers now walking on it.”
I was very moved by these words. They told me how much these girls loved this land they were leaving, how much they always would be part of it. They told me how subjugated the land itself had become — not just many of its people. They told me a necessary respect among people and things of this Earth is shackled in certain places. For no good reason.
For awhile now, I’ve been working on a series of poems related to things that support us. Physical things like the ground but also ideas and people who keep our heads above water, and so "AYENDA" spoke to me on many levels.
Sheryl Massaro is a Frederick poet and oil painter. She holds an MFA in creative writing from The American University. Recently, she has completed an interpretive translation of Rainer Maria Rilke’s Duino Elegies, thanks to support from the Frederick Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts.
