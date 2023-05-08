If you’ve ever wanted to start writing, or if you’ve been writing and have hit a wall, here’s what you do.
Set yourself down and settle for a minute, then check your senses — touch, sound, sight, smell, taste — and just start describing what the most noticeable sense is picking up. Let yourself free-associate. You could even start with how your fanny feels in what you’re sitting on.
You don’t even have to be writing. You could record on your smart phone initially and write from it later. The point is to help you calm down all the “I can’t,” “too much to do,” “what could I possibly have to say that hasn’t been said before” thoughts; to lose interest in yourself and refresh your interest in all that is around you; and to let in a bit of old-fashioned curiosity.
Guess what? You get a two-fer this month, because I just glanced out the study window and see a bit of sky I thought was a thing of the past after our deluges ― blue! Plus the one I wrote the other week while weeding out back. (Just FYI, the tree-bushes are on the mend. They just needed someone to write a poem about them. And Bay-safe chemicals.)
Sheryl Massaro is a Frederick poet and oil painter. She holds an MFA in creative writing from The American University. She is a recipient of one of the many stipends granted in 2022 from the National Endowment for the Arts through the Frederick Arts Council.
