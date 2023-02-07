Remember last month? The one that ended with news events that were just plain awful? Evilness running rampant and scattering victims? Our hearts breaking yet again over nature’s extremes or human inhumanity to human?
I’ve had it with evil, and I’m not sure what to do about it. I suppose we could personally start to combat it by being respectful to every person we meet, everywhere, all the time, starting with ourselves. But I write that as someone who has never been beaten up, been in the middle of a war, or faced ruin from a natural disaster. So what do I know? Not enough.
But I have lived long enough to know that mind and imagination can free us a bit, or a lot, from that feeling of helplessness and frustration in the presence of overwhelming cruelty. It is a strange kind of physics that happens when we imagine being freed of horrors and evils. When we imagine it firmly and with determination, we feel stronger. We might not understand exactly how to accomplish this freedom, but we begin to feel the strength to believe it can be done, and that’s an important start.
I will never underestimate the power of imagination. We use it quite a lot, actually, daily. Maybe we should take more time to better examine our mind-wandering moments.
Sheryl Massaro is a Frederick poet and oil painter. She holds an MFA in creative writing from The American University. She is a recipient of one of the many stipends granted in 2022 from the National Endowment for the Arts through the Frederick Arts Council.
