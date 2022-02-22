Annie Quinlan and Thomas Sterner exhibit individual and collaborative pieces in their show “Everything is Connected,” which runs through Feb. 27 at NOMA Gallery in downtown Frederick.
This exhibit explores the relationships and interdependence of all things. Both artists are influenced by nature and their connection to it. Quinlan investigates spiritual connections, with mantras in her underpainting and implied memories. Sterner’s thought-driven works juxtapose title and imagery to encourage the viewer to contemplate and smile.
Quinlan and Sterner both work in multiple mediums. Sterner has focused on making public sculptures since 2017 but enjoys being a part of NOMA Gallery and collaborating with artists. Quinlan’s work is informed by her experience as an art therapist and yoga teacher.
NOMA is at 437 N. Market St., Frederick, and features a new exhibit each month. In addition to this featured exhibit, a second gallery displays individual works from 21 artists associated with NOMA. Hours are noon to 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
