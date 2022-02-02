Downtown Frederick is gearing up for February First Saturday: Fire In Ice, one of the largest DFP events of the year, on Feb. 5.
Every year Downtown Frederick is transformed into a winter wonderland during February’s First Saturday, Fire In Ice.
Ice sculptures will be on display earlier and longer this year, with the Ice Walk open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. That’s 10 hours of viewing time for the 100-plus local businesses who will display their ice sculptures throughout downtown.
Sculptures include designs in every shape and size and will be displayed along Carroll Creek, Patrick Street, Market Street (from South Street to Sixth Street) and in Everedy Square & Shab Row.
In addition to ice sculptures, visitors can look forward to exploring more than 250 independent businesses located within downtown Frederick. In celebration of First Saturday, many shops and galleries will stay open late until 9 p.m. so that customers can stop in for a bit of shopping as they stroll along the Ice Walk after dark.
For this First Saturday, advance reservations are recommended at most downtown eateries.
Hungry guests can also find food trucks at multiple locations throughout downtown. Carroll Creek Amphitheater will host IN10SE BBQ, Boxcar Burgers, Mayta’s Peruvian Cuisine, and M.R.Cheesecakes from 1 to 9 p.m. Additionally, Olde Mother Brewing, Rockwell Brewery, Idiom Brewing, Smoketown Creekside, Attaboy Beer and Steinhardt Brewing will each host trucks throughout the day.
Surelocked In Escape Games will host a Sculpture Scavenger Hunt from noon to 6 p.m., Check in at 5 N. Market St. any time between noon and 6 p.m. to pick up a clue sheet. The winning team will be rewarded with a prize.
Event host Downtown Frederick Partnership wants visitors to be aware that some traditional February First Saturday activities will not return in 2022. After careful consideration and guidance from government partners, some of the activities that encourage people to congregate in a single location for extended periods of time will not return, including Ice Bar on the Creek, live ice carving and fire performances by Pyrophoric.
For the most up-to-date event information and an interactive event map, visit downtownfrederick.org/february-first-saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.