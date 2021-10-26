It’s early on a cool, gray September morning at the Hollywood Forever cemetery, and people are gathering amid the tombs to do Kundalini yoga — with some hypnosis thrown in.
The organizers call it “hypno-yoga,” and as unusual as that may sound, they’re not the only ones combining the millenniums-old Indian practice with the therapeutic technique Franz Mesmer pioneered in the 18th century. Hypno-yoga practitioners are scattered across the country and the internet.
But Ellen Heuer and Monique Reymond are the only ones doing hypno-yoga at Hollywood Forever and offering it for free.
On this morning, people in sweatshirts and workout pants filter into the site a few minutes before the 8 a.m. start time, carrying rolled-up yoga mats and tarps to shield them from the dew. Reymond welcomes them with a song that might be just a tad too on the nose for a cemetery: David Bowie’s “Ashes to Ashes.” This being L.A., students continue wandering in well after the 75-minute class starts.
The sessions unfold each Wednesday on the Fairbanks Lawn, which you might mistake for a high-end park if it weren’t for the imposing tomb of famed actors Douglas Fairbanks and his son, Douglas Fairbanks Jr., at the south end. The west side is dotted with mausoleums and stone sculptures, while the eastern side is bordered by a two-story stone wall formed of tombs.
“When you do this expanded breath work, you alter your brainwave patterns into an alpha state, which replicates a mild hypnotic state,” said Heuer, who has been a trained hypnotherapist for 30 years. Even in that mild state, “you’re more receptive to the feedback that I give.”
On this day, the feedback is about helping people deal with the stress and anxiety of their busy lives. And with COVID-19 filling hospitals again, there’s plenty of stress and anxiety to go around.
Even if you do yoga with your eyes closed, there’s no mistaking the main purpose of the grounds. Just getting to the Fairbanks Lawn requires you to pass through acres of loss.
Reymond started teaching yoga classes on the Fairbanks Lawn last year in large part because, with the pandemic taking off, outdoor sessions posed less risk of infection. And she happened to be a friend of Tyler Cassity, the yoga-practicing Hollywood Forever president and co-owner who has turned the cemetery into an events space. These days, people go to the graveyard for concerts, movies, festivals and Monday night Buddhist meditations.
Yet Reymond, Heuer and many students also argue that there’s something appropriate about conducting hypno-yoga classes amid the dead.
“This is not a haunted space,” says Beau Hoffman, a class regular. “This is a restful space.”
Another student, Jennifer Drake of Los Angeles, conceded that some people called the setting creepy. She disagrees. “It’s a really, really peaceful place.”
Stefanie Carimati, who came to the session with a friend, is a fan of hypno-yoga, saying it enables you to “connect to yourself and do some work.”
Let’s pause here and acknowledge the obvious: This is the sort of thing that earns Los Angeles its la-la-land reputation. There’s a distinctly L.A., entertainment-industry vibe to the gathering. And no, yoga and hypnotherapy are not for everybody. The combination requires pliability of both body and mind, along with a knack for tuning out worldly distractions.
But there’s nothing exclusive about these sessions. Reymond talks students through the movements in each exercise, explains the meaning of each mantra, and offers alternative poses for people who can’t quite twist themselves into the ones she’s taking.
Kundalini yoga is a good example of the good and bad intermingling. The man credited with introducing the practice in the United States in the late 1960s is Yogi Bhajan, a charismatic former Indian customs inspector who built his Los Angeles-based yoga studio into a lucrative empire. After he died in 2004, he was credibly accused of sexually abusing multiple followers.
The class chants together briefly, then the students get on hands and knees for the back-flexing “cat cow” kriya. The music, meanwhile, shifts to Lady Gaga’s country-pop crooner “Million Reasons.”
As everyone moves from one kriya to the next, Reymond tells students what to do with their minds as well as their bodies. “In this position,” she instructs at one point, “say a silent prayer — to yourself, to yourself future, yourself past, yourself present. ... Take a moment and be grateful for every lesson that you’ve had the privilege to learn.”
After directing students into the cross-legged “easy pose,” Reymond leads them into a lower-back-stretching maneuver, saying, “This aids digestion. Digestion isn’t just about digesting food, it’s also about digesting emotions.”
The students quietly follow along, typically with eyes closed. After half an hour of kriyas, it’s time for meditation. Ordinarily, Kundalini yoga sessions end with students lying flat on their backs in “savasana,” or the “corpse pose,” to continue meditating on their own. But today, Heuer will lead them through some hypnotherapy.
“Don’t worry,” Reymond assures the class. “You’re not going to jump in the pool.”
Heuer addresses the students as the soundtrack shifts from pop to a slow, mystical Indian track.
“Hypnosis demystified is just a matter of shifting your brainwave patterns so they slow down and you’re more receptive to positive change and accessing the imagination, which is the porthole to your subconscious,” Heuer says. This, she adds, “is the area we want to influence.”
The point of the exercise, Heuer says, is to root out bad emotional energy in the interest of healing. “So for the next 15 minutes, I’m going to ask you to suspend your disbelief and use the power of your imagination to redirect those thoughts, emotions and attitudes.”
With a lawn of supine students stretched out before her, Heuer assumes the role of tour guide on a virtual journey that’s fanciful, yet detailed and cinematic.
“Let’s begin by visualizing yourself floating in a warm pool of pristine light,” she says, spooling out her sentences softly and deliberately. “Smell the air and notice your favorite fragrance — night blooming jasmine, roses or pine, lavender, eucalyptus — then notice the color of the sky, the texture of the clouds, and feel a gentle breeze. Keep floating in this pool of gentle soft and peaceful waves that move you down this river of light.”
As the journey continues, Heuer points students to some virtual traveling companions: first a “cosmic light being, a guardian angel or spiritual master,” then a horse or elephant that is tuned to their own heartbeats.
The hypnotherapy session concludes with Heuer planting the suggestions she wants students to take with them. There are seven positive affirmations in all, including “My subconscious mind powerfully supports my immune system. I am strong, healthy and full of vitality,” and “Every time I drink a glass of water, I will be reminded of my connection to a higher source, and I will experience healing and transformation on all levels.”
The students open their eyes and sit up, and the class ends with Reymond leading a final round of elongated “Sat Nam” chants (“The truth is my essence,” in Reymond’s translation) to pray for a few members of the community.
And with that, the students roll up their mats and tarps and begin to leave the cemetery, perhaps with lighter steps than when they arrived, to drive back into the world of the living.
