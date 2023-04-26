PourTrail Map.jpg
Courtesy photo

Franklin County Visitors Bureau invites the public to explore the Franklin County Pour Trail on a Spring Pour Tour from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. April 30.

The Spring Pour Tour is a chance to visit TBC Brewing in Chambersburg, Michaux Brewing Company and Rough Edges in Waynesboro, plus Boyers Cellars and Thirsty Farmer in Biglerville. The day-long tour includes beer cocktails, beer flights at each brewery, wine tasting and full pours of cider or beer along with breakfast, lunch and charcutier.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription