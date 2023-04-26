Franklin County Visitors Bureau invites the public to explore the Franklin County Pour Trail on a Spring Pour Tour from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. April 30.
The Spring Pour Tour is a chance to visit TBC Brewing in Chambersburg, Michaux Brewing Company and Rough Edges in Waynesboro, plus Boyers Cellars and Thirsty Farmer in Biglerville. The day-long tour includes beer cocktails, beer flights at each brewery, wine tasting and full pours of cider or beer along with breakfast, lunch and charcutier.
The tour starts and ends at the Franklin County 11/30 Visitors Center on the square of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania.
The Franklin County Pour Trail launched in 2022 after a collaborative effort by Liquid Art, Gearhouse Brewing Co., TBC Brewing Co., Rough Edges Brewing and 633 Brewing Co. to create 1784, an imperial red ale named for the year Franklin County was founded. The trail gained momentum at an IceFest Mixer at the 11/30 Visitors Center, was highlighted at an April 7 National Beer Day Lunch and Learn in 2022, and with an initial Pour Trail Bus Tour in September 2022.
The Franklin Pour Trail embodies the agricultural history of Franklin County and showcases the scenic beauty between the five main communities of Chambersburg, Shippensburg, Waynesboro, Greencastle and Mercersburg, Pennsylvania.
Tickets for the Spring Pour Tour are $85 and can be purchased online or by calling 717-552-2977.
The Spring Pour Tour offers the flavors of locally-crafted beverages and a chance to enjoy the spring beauty of Franklin County in the comfort of a deluxe motorcoach.
