I arrive just after sunset at Mavoix Weed Shop, a 22-ounce Chang in hand and a head full of confidence after playing darts that afternoon at The Score Sportsbar in Chiang Mai in Thailand.
I’m greeted with warm smiles and the aroma of a blend of the finest buds the dispensary has to offer. The air pulses with reggae rhythms, filling the cozy space. Tourists and Thai locals alike find refuge in their tables or couches, rolling joints and smoking pieces as if they’ve been transported to Snoop Dogg’s coveted green room.
While I don’t typically partake, my date does, so I opt for a “mellowing” edible.
I’m still convinced that such a thing doesn’t exist.
In the past, opium poppy cultivation thrived in Thailand. However, Thai King Bhumibol, along with international collaborative efforts, replaced a vast expanse of poppy fields with the verdant splendor of coffee plantations. As a result, coffee shops in Chiang Mai have become the new trend with locals and travelers.
Today, without a limit on cannabis production and with legalization laws passed in 2022 in Thailand, cafes and shops are lining popular streets. Perhaps marijuana farms will soon compete with coffee plantations.
Meanwhile, in a different corner of the world, Barcelona emerges as a contender in the realm of cannabis. When visiting Barcelona at the end of 2021, I was oblivious to its swift ascent as the second weed capital of Europe, just behind the illustrious Amsterdam. Shops offer legal access to an endless variety of cannabis products for tourists, and there are not hidden away from sight like the discreet dispensaries in the U.S. Barcelona embraces its presence openly. From the sidewalk, you can see an assortment of lollipops, chocolates and fluffy, crystalized buds on display in jars. Just walk in and purchase what your warm, marijuana-adoring heart desires.
No matter where your adventure takes you, it’s crucial to stay in tune with the local legal landscape. Certainly, embrace the thrill of exploration, but ensure you carry the mantle of responsibility on your nomadic journey. As a guest in a foreign country, it’s important to honor customs, traditions and regulations that shape the culture.
And it is with this mindfulness that I decide to head back to the sanctuary of my apartment once I feel the edible take hold. Besides, I’m in Thailand. I live mere steps away from multiple restaurants and street food stands that offer an array of cheap but exquisite, spicy dishes to fulfill the inevitable and insatiable food cravings that will soon consume my every thought and become the driving force of my existence.
As I delve into the world of cannabis, it’s fascinating to witness how different corners of the world embrace this evolving landscape. From the lush fields of Chiang Mai, where coffee plantations replaced opium poppy cultivation, to the vibrant streets of Barcelona, where cannabis shops offer a plethora of products just steps away from paella, verdejo wine and exciting street musicians, these countries share a common thread of transformation. The two distinct destinations, united by the winds of change, invite the intrepid traveler to explore their curiosity and indulge in their world of intoxicating delights.
Trevor Davis, former cidermaker and working musician from Frederick, is a writer, content creator and cultural traveler. Follow his adventures at roguevagabond.com, and support his latest venture, the Rogue & Vagabond Travel Series, at igg.me/at/rogue-and-vagabond.
