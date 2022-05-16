When a police cruiser crashed into a home at 417 N. Jonathan St. in Hagerstown on a wet day in 2018, the accident exposed a piece of long-forgotten history in the historically Black neighborhood.
Hidden underneath layers of vinyl siding were hand-hewn timbers at least 200 years old, revealing a log cabin. What had started as a demolition of the condemned building turned into a preservation of the home and an excavation that uncovered pieces of the past.
Washington County Museum of Fine Art will present the exhibition “Exploring Jonathan Street: History, Art, Imagination,” inspired by the fascinating discovery of that log cabin on Jonathan Street. The show, which runs from May 21 to Sept. 11, seeks to share that story and the many layers of cultural history that the cabin embodies.
Sometimes called “the little cabin that could,” the cabin was constructed from 1839 to 1841 and has attained emblematic status as a symbol of the rich cultural heritage of the neighborhood and the value we can find in that history to help foster a stronger community in the present and future.
Providing an immersive, thoughtful exploration of the cabin’s story, “Exploring Jonathan Street” features archaeological objects excavated from the cabin site, most of which the community has only seen in photographs, as well as enlarged documentary photographs of the cabin’s historic condition and works from the WCMFA collection.
The exhibition uses these materials to explore the history of Hagerstown’s traditionally Black Jonathan Street neighborhood from the early 1800s to the present. Hagerstown’s own nationally-known artist Graff Dummy (Quielan Gantt) has been commissioned to create a contemporary artwork inspired by the research completed at the cabin site and the powerful history of the neighborhood where he spent part of his youth.
In conjunction with the exhibition, WCMFA is hosting a Juneteenth Community Day from 1 to 5 p.m. June 19 at the museum. Juneteenth commemorates the emancipation of enslaved Blacks in the United States. The museum plans to mark the occasion with a free, fun-filled, family day.
Through the collaborative efforts of colleagues at Preservation Maryland, Maryland Archaeological Conservation Lab, Maryland Department of Transportation, State Highway Administration, archaeologists and community members, Jonathan Street’s rich legacy is actively being researched, preserved and shared. This exhibition is by no means an exhaustive community history but instead a step along the way to further exploring, documenting, researching, publishing and talking about this historically important part of Hagerstown’s past, present and future.
WCMFA is at 401 Museum Drive in Hagerstown. Free parking is available adjacent to the museum. See wcmfa.org for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.