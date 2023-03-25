books-sharlet-4bffec6e-c8d3-11ed-b826-761777abd476.jpg

"The Undertow: Scenes From a Slow Civil War" by Jeff Sharlet

 W.W. Norton

"The future belongs to crowds," Don DeLillo wrote in his 1991 novel, "Mao II." Massive crowds of faceless people banding together to heave their collective shoulder against the wheel of history. In DeLillo's telling, those crowds existed elsewhere — in the Mideast, in Southeast Asia. Places where American individualism found less purchase. Decades later, in an irony DeLillo might appreciate, they're coming home.

Maybe not entirely faceless, though. One face, sporting a pale forelock, looms large. One name, deployed as a verb, whips and snaps. You know it, I know it: Trump. I'm writing this in rural Indiana, where I'm visiting family. Out the window I can see the neighbor's house, where a TRUMP flag flies at full-staff. Even a house on a country road can become part of a crowd.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription